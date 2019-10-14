The Chippewa Valley Museum is partnering with Tactical Escape 101 to offer a seasonal escape room in its historic Schlegelmilch House, 517 S. Farwell St.
The Schlegelmilch House Escape Room will run from Friday through Saturday, Nov 2. Proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Valley Museum.
The Escape Room gives teams of four to 12 only 60 minutes to puzzle out clues, solve a murder mystery and escape the historic spooky rooms. This year’s theme is "Death at a Funeral," which has the following story: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has been murdered, and Sherlock is just not himself without him. Help Sherlock solve the murder, stay alive yourself and catch the culprit. Here's the twist: One of you is the killer and no one will know who until it is over. Be sure to have an alibi or you'll be the murderer walking away, labeled for life.
Reservations must be made in advance, and there are limited days and times for this seasonal escape room. Tickets are $35 per person plus taxes and fees, and the Chippewa Valley Museum will receive $11.50 per player. No Tactical Escape 101 Escape Room discounts, specials or coupons will be accepted for the off-site fundraiser.
This historic home was built in 1871 by German immigrants Herman and Augusta Schlegelmilch. Fire had destroyed the Schlegelmilches' previous home, leading them to build one of the first brick structures in the city. Eau Claire in 1871 was a very different place. Farwell was a dirt street. There was an ordinance about cows and pigs roaming the streets. Downtown buildings were wood structures, and fires were an ever-present danger, sometimes destroying entire city blocks.
For additional information or to make reservations, visit tacticalescape101.com or call 715-418-0012.