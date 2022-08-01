EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School board agreed Monday to ask the public for a $92 million referendum, but several members expressed concerns that it may not pass.
The board has been determined to formulate a referendum question to fund facility and operational needs. However, the board has yet to finalize the number of questions, the amount to ask for and the language of the question.
The board discussed the referendum question and sought to come to a decision on the logistics of the questions. The referendum has the potential to raise property taxes by $1.08 per $200,000 of assessed value.
Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, presented the board with a few options. One option would provide $72 million to the district and accumulate $4.6 million annually until the 2031-2032 academic year and increase to $13.6 million for the following 11 years.
The other option would allow the district $92 million and would accumulate $6 million through the 2031-2032 academic year and $15 million for the following 15 years.
Each plan would raise property taxes by $1.00 and $1.08 per $200,000 of property value respectively.
The board tentatively agreed that $92 million would allow more projects to be covered; however, the amount increases the possibility for the referendum to fail.
“I also believe in this community, I believe that there are people that are gonna support us because they believe in our public schools,” said Tim Nordin, President of the School Board.
The issues the school board sees for the future include $127 million in facility needs, including significant updates to South Middle School, and capacity issues with Putnam Heights Elementary School and North High School. Putnam Heights and North High School are slated to be at more than 90% capacity, North specifically at 97% for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board unanimously agreed that a question should be featured on the November ballot. In order to do so, the board needs to have the question approved by August 31.
The board also agreed to recommend that the referendum committee construct one question that represents a $92 million dollar ask. Board members raised concerns of voter fatigue with the addition of the city’s referendum question.
The committee will meet on Wednesday to construct a question for the board to approve.