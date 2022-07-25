EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire School Board Referendum Committee continues to debate how much money to ask for and the number of questions to include in a potential fall referendum.
The Referendum Committee met Monday afternoon to take steps to solidify a question to be featured on the November 8 ballot.
The school district wants to utilize the referendum to improve the state of facilities, including a significant renovation to South Middle School, as well as improvements to extracurriculars and co-curriculars.
Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, showed the committee a presentation highlighting potential capital and operations questions, as well as fiscal responsibilities associated with the referendum, based on the results of a survey conducted by Baker Tilly.
Committee members discussed whether to move forward with a November ballot question or wait until April. A concern was raised that the public may choose the city’s cheaper referendum option over the school district’s; however, a fall election would allow the construction to get ahead and be included in the 2022-2023 budget.
A November vote was ultimately chosen because, if it failed, a new question could be added to the ballot in April.
Another question raised was if the board should formulate two questions on the ballot instead of one. Mike Clark, a representative from the financial company Baird, was in attendance to provide the committee with additional information regarding the different fiscal impacts of the proposals.
Clark said there is a risk that goes along with posing two questions. He said there is a possibility that the higher priority primary question may not pass, while the secondary, less urgent question could pass. Higher priority questions would provide dollars for ongoing programming and day-to-day operations, while secondary questions are lower priority and generally request less money.
“To the degree that a question is funding ongoing operations, not necessarily capital projects or new initiatives, those tend to be a higher priority." Clark said. "So, wherever those dollars would fall in the question … that would be important that that is communicated very clearly."
Tim Nordin, president of the school board, provided the committee with the option to ask one referendum question that would reflect the needs of the district.
“Give people every reason to say yes to this." Nordin said. "Put the $9.3 million in the main question so you can say, 'My school gets what they need.' Let’s ask for what we need, let's believe in our community.”
The group agreed that one question would be more likely to pass than two questions requesting separate and significant amounts from taxpayers.
The school board needs to have its referendum question ready by August 15 in order to be included on the ballot. New recommendations based on the committee meeting will be brought to the board on Monday.