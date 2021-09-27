EAU CLAIRE — After postponing its meeting a week ago due to attendees in the audience not wearing face masks, the Eau Claire school board is returning tonight.
After last week's incident though, the board is not allowing the public to attend in-person, but instead conducting its meetings using online videoconferencing software.
While the board will gather in the district's administration building at 500 Main St., those from the public who want to follow and participate in tonight's proceedings will need to do so using Webex.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m., but school district residents who want to address the board will need to sign up for a speaking turn in advance. Between 6:30 and 6:55 p.m., moderators will be available via Webex to help attendees sign up for speak and give instructions for how to do so.
To join tonight's meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone, go online to tinyurl.com/886rz7u9. People can also follow the meeting live by calling 408-418-9388 and enter access code 2621 598 1392.
The meeting's agenda includes an open public forum, discussion of social-emotional learning and an update on the district's commitment to equity.
It's the same agenda the school board was prepared to conduct a week ago, but that meeting was quickly adjourned after a handful of people in the audience refused to wear face masks in accordance with the district's policy related to COVID-19.