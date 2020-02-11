The Eau Claire school board is slated to meet Thursday in closed session to discuss the search for a new superintendent, agenda documents show.
Thirty-seven people applied by the end of January to become the district’s newest superintendent.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and last two hours at the district administration building, 500 Main St.
In February and March the board plans to review the applications, conduct phone interviews and host finalists’ visits to Eau Claire for in-person interviews, according to the district.
Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, who has headed the district since 2012, plans to retire from the district when her contract ends on June 30.
The new superintendent is slated to begin July 1.
The board will hold a regular meeting Monday.