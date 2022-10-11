RICE LAKE — On a 7-1 vote Monday night at the Rice Lake High School auditorium, changes to a Rice Lake Area School District's policy approved and parental consent will be required if a transgender student wants to go by a different name or use a different restroom.
Board member Sarah Turner was the sole objector. She had asked that the vote be tabled until more discussion could be held on the matter among students, staff and board members, but it failed to get a second.
The board heard public comment from 10 speakers during the first half of the hourlong meeting. Before they started board President Keven Jensen asked the audience to be respectful of the speakers, who were limited to 3 minutes each. After two or three outbursts among the crowd, one who shouted 'not everyone believes in God,' Jensen reminded them again to refrain from comment. About 200 people attended in person; it was livestreamed as well.
Speakers were evenly divided on the issue. The first five speakers — Armin Kiffmeyer, Emily Boch, Elliot Kiffmeyer, Richie Pimentel and Ash Ulrich — were students or former students asking the board not to make the proposed policy and rule changes. The second five were parents — Heidi Wise, Nellie Scheurer, Sam De Yarman, Gerry Miller and Eli Schulz — requesting the board to instate them. Elliot Kiffmeyer and Pimental gave the same talk at an earlier 15-minute press conference at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Carson Street that also included a speech by Elliot's dad, James. Three other community members — Steve McConkey, Joshua Carlson and Patti Anderson — had signed up to speak but were not allowed as the 30-minute time limit had expired.
Board member Sarah Turner was the sole objector. She had asked that the vote be tabled until more discussion could be held on the matter among students, staff and board members, but it failed to get a second.
The board heard public comment from 10 speakers during the first half of the hourlong meeting. Before they started board President Keven Jensen asked the audience to be respectful of the speakers, who were limited to 3 minutes each. After two or three outbursts among the crowd, one who shouted 'not everyone believes in God,' Jensen reminded them again to refrain from comment. About 200 people attended in person; it was livestreamed as well.
Speakers were evenly divided on the issue. The first five speakers — Armin Kiffmeyer, Emily Boch, Elliot Kiffmeyer, Richie Pimentel and Ash Ulrich — were students or former students asking the board not to make the proposed policy and rule changes. The second five were parents — Heidi Wise, Nellie Scheurer, Sam De Yarman, Gerry Miller and Eli Schulz — requesting the board to instate them. Elliot Kiffmeyer and Pimental gave the same talk at an earlier 15-minute press conference at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Carson Street that also included a speech by Elliot's dad, James. Three other community members — Steve McConkey, Joshua Carlson and Patti Anderson — had signed up to speak but were not allowed as the 30-minute time limit had expired.
Starting off a board discussion before the vote, Board member Dianne Koser asked District Administrator Randy Drost how other area school districts were addressing the issue. He replied they bring parents into the conversation, but most do not have a written policy.
Koser also asked him what the district lawyers advise. Drost said they all support moving to parental notification.
Board member Miriam Vavra asked how it would be implemented. Drost said it will be a process and will not happen immediately.
Turner, who attended remotely, said there are still lots of questions and she felt the district owed it to staff and students to hear their concerns.
Board member Steve Bowman said policies can be amended or adapted as needed. He commented, "tabling it doesn't make it go away."
Board member Phil Henkel said he agreed with that and said a policy must begin from a position of honesty. He added that he was not making light of the concerns of any of the students.
Koser said the board appreciated the input it has received and wants to hear and respect it but must also keep district taxpayers in mind. "It comes down to a legal risk for us," she said. "Parents' rights have never lost in the courts."
Board members Bert Richard and Doug Kucko did not take part in the discussion.
Once the vote on Policy 411 was taken, many in the audience left while the board continued on with its meeting agenda.
After the board meeting, Pimental, a transgender student who spoke to the board, shared that, "Some of the student body, myself included, will be doing a walkout tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. outside of the administration building due to them approving their change in policy."