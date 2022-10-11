RICE LAKE — On a 7-1 vote Monday night at the Rice Lake High School auditorium, changes to a Rice Lake Area School District's policy approved and parental consent will be required if a transgender student wants to go by a different name or use a different restroom.

Board member Sarah Turner was the sole objector. She had asked that the vote be tabled until more discussion could be held on the matter among students, staff and board members, but it failed to get a second.