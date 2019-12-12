A school bus tipped on its side when it went into a ditch before noon Thursday just north of Chippewa Falls, but children on board were all OK.
The bus went into the ditch along 136th Street north of Highway 124 in the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point.
Eight children were on the bus when it crashed, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the county's Emergency Management Office.
A second school bus was on its way to pick up the children and their parents were being contacted, the release noted.
Snowfall on Thursday morning made road conditions bad in the Chippewa Valley with numerous traffic crashes reported including some that closed portions of Interstate 94.