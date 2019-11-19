A school bus rolled over Tuesday morning, but no major injuries were reported among the 20 Arcadia school district students on board.
The bus driver attempted to negotiate a curve, but lost traction and the vehicle turned on its side and went into the ditch at about 7:08 a.m., according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Highway JJ and Kukowski Lane in the town of Arcadia.
All passengers on the bus were treated for injuries at the scene and released, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.