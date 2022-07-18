EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board discussed a plan Monday to potentially share a referendum with the city of Eau Claire on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The meeting was a discussion on the idea, and no plans were approved.
In June, the school board heard results of a survey done by accounting firm Baker Tilly with area voters’ opinions on going to referendum. Results of that survey showed that both going to referendum at the same time could hurt each of their chances. The school district’s referendum did see more support from those surveyed than a potential city referendum.
The district would like to see the potential $7.5 million annual increase go towards building upgrades across the district. However, referendum survey results show the public would like it to support student academics and mental health.
While the school board has yet to take any action on the referendum, last week the City Council voted in favor of moving ahead with a fall referendum. From the council’s discussion at a June work session, a referendum would be used to fund new police officers, firefighter/EMS workers and community services employees.
Now, the school board would like to connect with the city to discuss where both parties stand now that it looks like both parties will be on the ballot.
“I think we need to be aware of the city’s work and be in contact with council members,” President Tim Nordin said.
Commissioner Erica Zerr said she felt that the city didn’t really understand where the district was at in terms of what it needs going forward in terms of a dollar amount after the June meeting with Baker Tilly.
Now, the board is discussing opening up communication lines more with the city heading towards November, although no formal plans were made at the meeting,
“It’s going to be an interesting fall now with both of us on the ballot,” Zerr said.
With the City Council giving their referendum the greenlight, the school board has some decisions to make. The board is expected to vote on it in August, deciding if there will be a question on the ballot, and what that question will be.
Communication plan update
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board heard a communication plan update from Zerr.
The board considered adding a monthly standing agenda item for reports specific to the Community Engagement Plan.
Additionally, the board discussed working group recommendations for the plan on its components including implementing school board ambassadors for each school in the district, electing a board member to meet with governmental entities on demand, replacing the social media component of the plan with a rotating newspaper column and creating a key communicator group to help the board better connect with community youth organizations, groups and individuals.
The board had email contact with the Sun Prairie School District, which has implemented many of these recommendations as part of their community outreach plan.
The general goal of the plan is to create a framework to help the board better connect with the broader community. Zerr said this plan is about figuring out how to get the Eau Claire community to engage within the school district and with the board.
“This is for the board to communicate with the public,” Nordin said.
The biggest topic of conversation among the board was the proposal of a key communicator group. The group would be composed of 25-35 individuals representing diverse groups of people from the community.
The group would meet quarterly to discuss agenda items and engage with one another about community and district issues. A few board members would attend the meetings, but not all, according to the current recommendation.
Zerr is a proponent of possibly adopting this component.
“It’s the one thing in the communication plan that I felt would be a really good fit for us as a district,” she said.
The board discussed Sun Prairie’s plan in practice and asked Zerr to follow up with their officials on details, but were hesitant to seriously move ahead with anything without more evidence of this plan working. The board is going to work on developing lists of what groups could be part of a potential key communicator group.
The board took no action on the plan at the meeting.
In other district news:
• The board approved the annual curriculum standards. The board adopted the Wisconsin Model Academic Standards for all content areas.
• The board approved the 2022-23 district-wide meal prices. Student meal prices will not change from the previous school year.
• The board approved the district’s property insurance renewal. The total cost for the year is $1,015,084.