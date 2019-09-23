An artwork that was part of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour was damaged in the 300 block of Water Street.
According to Eau Claire police:
A police officer on patrol at 4:10 a.m. Friday noticed the seahorse statue off its base, laying on the sidewalk a few feet from its stand.
The damage is believed to have occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday.
There are no suspects.
The damage to the actual statue is unknown.
The three or four welds that had been holding the statue onto its base were the only pieces visibly broken from the statue.
The Sculpture Tour will work with the artist to determine whether further damage was done to the sculpture itself.