NEILLSVILLE -- The Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a woman who was reported missing Sunday.
According to a news release sent out Wednesday:
Authorities continue to look for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon and her vehicle with the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin state crime lab.
Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday about her disappearance. Ayon's parents told deputies she had recently moved in across the street and they hadn’t seen her since Friday.
During officers' initial investigation, it was determined the last time anyone saw Ayon was about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. She didn’t show up to work on Monday.
Anyone with information on Ayon's location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.