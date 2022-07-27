EAU CLAIRE — Alexia Sabor says she is a fighter and willing to take on challenges from Republican legislators.
Sabor, 52, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, a position held by incumbent Doug La Follette.
La Follette, 82, was first elected as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State in 1974, stepped down to run for lieutenant governor in 1978, and has held the position ever since being re-elected in 1982.
Sabor said her concern isn’t about La Follette’s age, but rather his demeanor. She noted how politics has changed in the past four years, and she is concerned La Follette is too laid back and won’t fight enough for his office, in either getting the funding it needs, or holding onto the duties of the position.
“He’s always been a laid-back guy,” Sabor said. “That’s not an age thing. It’s his brand, and fiery is not his brand.”
She added: “It’s time to actively go to the fight. We can’t afford to take things for granted. This is really a time in our history where we want people to run in to the fight.”
Sabor, an Illinois native, earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Loyola University in Chicago, but she’s added three master’s degree from UW-Madison, including in conservation biology. In 2019, she became chair of the Democratic Party of Dane County.
“I ran for chair on the idea we were going to turn out every Democratic vote we could in Dane County,” she said, noting the county actually has a sizeable rural area and population, and she wanted to reach those voters.
Secretary of state duties
Wisconsin is actually unusual compared to most other states, as the secretary of state’s office doesn’t handle elections; those duties belong to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. (A popular proposal this year among Republicans is to abolish that commission and move election duties to the secretary of state’s office.) Instead, the position’s duties include maintaining all public records, including authenticating official government acts. The secretary also serves on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
“The secretary of state is the official record-keeper of the state,” she said. “It is the primary source of funding for public libraries.”
If elected, Sabor said she would look at possibly reclaming some of the duties that were stripped of that office over the past few decades.
“I would argue the better thing to do (than take on elections) is what happened to the things stripped away, and where’d did they go?” she said.
Sabor contends that “the Republicans have financially starved the office,” and she argues that La Follette should be doing more to fight for the office to hang out to its duties. If she were to win, she would hold more press conferences, and make the office is a larger presence.
“You have to make those connections to people,” she said. “Part of it is to use it as a bully pulpit in defense of democracy.”
The state’s primary is Aug. 9, and early voting is now underway. To learn more, visit saborforwi.com