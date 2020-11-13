EAU CLAIRE — A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned to be part of a new building eyed for Eau Claire's southwest side.
Oshkosh-based developer Market Lane, Somers and Milwaukee-based Logic Design & Architecture are planning a multi-tenant retail building on 1.1 acres that is currently part of the large parking lot in front of Eau Claire's defunct Shopko store.
During its 7 p.m. Monday meeting, the city Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the project's site plan and then vote on it.
At about 10,000 square feet, the new building would have spaces for four tenants and two are already under contract, according to plans the developer filed with the city.
One of those tenants is Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently has one location in Eau Claire on the city's south side in the Oakwood Mall area.
The other contracted tenant is Shopko Optical, which is one of the few stores remaining in the strip mall attached to the Shopko store that closed in June 2019.
The developer is working with prospective tenants for the remaining spaces in the new building.
Pending city approval, construction of the building will be mostly complete in late spring with the tenants than completing the interiors of their spaces after that, according to a letter that principal architect Adam Stein of Logic Design & Architecture sent to the city.