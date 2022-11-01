EAU CLAIRE—The Eau Claire County Board will likely meet today to wrap up budget deliberations and ultimately approve the county’s budget for 2023.
As a part of the annual budget deliberations, the board hosted a public hearing on Tuesday where members of the public were invited to speak on the budget and the proposed amendments.
Eau Claire County residents spoke in support of continued funding to support the lake districts and against the proposed amendments that could affect Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services.
The amendments regarding DHS were proposed at a Finance and Budget meeting in October, in an effort to reduce the amount of bonding for next year’s budget and subsequent budgets to follow.
Many have spoken against these amendments, including the Department of Human Services board. The DHS voted to deny support for the amendments at their last meeting.
“As a department, we are concerned about the proposed amendments that we are talking about if they did pass, as they will significantly impact operations of this department and services to individuals, children, youth and families of our community,” Cable said at the DHS board meeting last week.
Because budget and amendment deliberations were not completed by the Leader-Telegram’s print deadline, a second day of deliberation is likely. These deliberations will take place at a special meeting today at 1 p.m. in the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
As it stands, the recommended budget has a projected debt service levy for 2023 of $15.1 million, an increase of $500,000 (3.20%) from $14.6 million in 2022.
The county’s debt service levy in 2023 is projected to be 36.4%, exceeding the county’s debt management limit of 30%.
The recommended budget also features a decline in the overall levy rate from $3.97 to $3.69 per $1,000 of equalized value. This means a property valued at $100,000 will be taxed $369. The tax levy has two components, operating and debt, and supplies an average of 40% of local government revenue across the state.
The 2023 tax levy is projected to be below the state average of $3.80/$1,000.
County sales tax revenues are budgeted at $12.1 million for 2023 and 32.37% of the total expenditures budget are contributed to the cost of wages and benefits, with the county recommending 635 full-time equivalents for 2023.
Supervisors reviewed each line item of the budget as well as reviewed budget requests and budget recommendations by the department. As of 9:40 p.m., the board had not yet deliberated on the proposed amendments.
Updates from Tuesday’s meeting can be found at leadertelegram.com.
Amendments up for consideration
- Use American Rescue Plan Act dollars instead of bonding for all General Government capital projects. These projects include $1,282,000 for maintenance on county buildings, $441,938 for technology infrastructure maintenance and replacements, and $196,500 for technology application enhancements. Bonding would decrease by $1,920,438.
- Use ARPA dollars instead of bonding for all Culture & Recreation capital projects. These projects include $100,000 for contracted capital improvements at Beaver Creek Reserve and $1,105,698 for updates and maintenance at County Parks. Decreases bonding by $1,205,698.
- Use ARPA dollars instead of bonding for all Conservation & Economic Development capital projects. These projects include $332,300 for lake rehabilitation projects, $40,000 for aerial photos and trail signage, and $86,000 for equipment replacements. Decreases bonding by $458,300.
- Remove the 1.0 full-time equivalent Culture & Relations Coordinator in the Human Resources Department and use the savings to fund Circuit Court door locks. This amendment would feature an expenditure decrease of $95,300, a revenue decrease of $86,000 and a tax levy decrease of $9,300.
- Create a jail lieutenant and create four patrol deputies to be funded by the unassigned general fund balance. Expenditure increase of $522,000
- Remove new 4.5 FTE in the Department of Human Services; two administrative positions, one family services position, and two behavioral health positions. This amendment would see an expenditure decrease of $464,988, a revenue decrease of $360,704 and a tax levy decrease of $44,761.
- Grant $2,000 to Project Lifesaver from the unassigned general fund balance. The project is a rescue program for Eau Claire County’s vulnerable individuals, either children or adults, with cognitive impairments or medical conditions that may put them at risk for wandering and becoming lost.
- Abolish .4 FTE Coon Fork Park Ranger and create 1.0 FTE Parks & Program Manager, to be funded by the unassigned general fund balance. This amendment proposes an expenditure increase of $72,844.
- Create 1.0 FTE for a network analyst to focus on cybersecurity and data analytics to be funded from unassigned general fund balance cybersecurity risks like ransomware, which can take over entire systems, and data thefts have become increasingly prevalent.
- Increase Highway capital projects funded by bond proceeds by $400,000 to a total amount of $2,823,738. The increase is necessary to maintain a favorable PASER rating and to ensure that county road infrastructure does not deteriorate.