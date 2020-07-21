Eau Claire County residents who pay their property taxes in two installments have until July 31 to make their final payment for this year.
The county government posted a reminder to its Facebook page about the impending deadline and methods of payment to use during the coronavirus pandemic.
Property owners can pay in person at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., but will have to abide by guidelines related to COVID-19. People will need to bring their own face mask to wear and potentially wait outside of the building to allow for social distancing, stated the Facebook post.
Payment also can be made online, but that carries a processing fee. For credit cards, the fee is 2.39% added onto the payment. There is a flat $3.95 fee for payment made using a debit card or $1.95 for using an e-check.
For more information on paying property tax bills in the county, go online to tinyurl.com/yxr9mcll.