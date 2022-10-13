BARRON — The Barron County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the 15-year-old girl involved in a crash Monday evening on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street north of Cameron has died. No other updates were provided.
A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the one-vehicle rollover crash, and the 16-year-old male driver had been arrested at the scene on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
The initial investigation showed the teen was driving west on 16½ Avenue at a high rate of speed, a news release said. He lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.
A 14-year-old girl in a Marshfield hospital is in stable condition with a serious arm injury, a Wednesday news release said.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald had said there was a juvenile hearing for the driver, and the teen continued to remain in custody in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The sheriff believed the process to waive the teen into adult court was being discussed by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office and Department of Health and Human Services.
According to Fitzgerald, if the driver is waived into adult court, his name will be released. The sheriff also said he does not plan to release the names of any of the three female teens in the crash.