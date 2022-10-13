BARRON — The Barron County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the 15-year-old girl involved in a crash Monday evening on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street north of Cameron has died. No other updates were provided.

A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the one-vehicle rollover crash, and the 16-year-old male driver had been arrested at the scene on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com