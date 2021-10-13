Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — Two blocks of downtown Eau Claire thoroughfare South Farwell Street will be closed through Thursday evening.
Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the blocks of South Farwell Street between Main and East Lake streets were closed due to work on traffic signals.
During the road closure, traffic is being detoured one block away to South Dewey Street, which runs parallel to South Farwell Street.
The affected blocks are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.