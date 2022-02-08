CHIPPEWA FALLS — Engineering firm Short Eliott Hendrickson plans to lease out the first floor of their Chippewa Falls headquarters at 10 S. Bridge St., as many of their employees are now working from home, making that space unnecessary.
SEH office manager Lori Bowe said the firm has about 40 employees in Chippewa Falls. However, since the pandemic started in March 2020, the workers in the office has been small.
“Right now, six to 10 people come in to the office, depending on the day,” Bowe said. “They decided to give people more of an option. It sounds like a lot of them preferred working at home. So, we decided the second floor would be plenty (of space) for us.”
Area officials said the move makes sense.
“In the work-at-home world, they don’t need it as much,” said Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director. “It’s a good opportunity for businesses that need office space. The pandemic has shown people can work from anywhere.”
The SEH building opened in 2015 at the corner of N. Bridge St. and Spring Street, part of the revitalized gateway to the south side of downtown. The 20,000-square-foot building was built at an estimated cost of $4.5 million.
Eau Claire-based Commonweal Development Corporation is advertising the space as 8,000 square feet on the first floor of the building; SEH will retain use of the basement and second level.
“I don’t think it’s going to hurt downtown,” Walker said. “It’s prime real estate. It’s not going to sit empty; I have confidence it will fill up.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman agreed with Walker that he isn’t concerned the space will remain empty.
“It’s a great office building,” he said. “It’s beautiful in there.”
Hoffman wasn’t surprised that SEH decided to make the move. He noted that the company’s engineers and architects have barely been in the building since the start of the pandemic.
“In the new world we’re going to, this is one of those changes,” Hoffman said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. I knew they had people working from home, so they restructured, and opened up the first floor.”
In 2012, the city provided SEH with a $3.5 million no-interest loan, along with a $100,000 grant, as part of the deal to lure the company to downtown, according to a developer’s agreement. The financial package agreement is unaffected by the change in the use of the building, Hoffman said.
Ryan Erickson, Commonweal Development Corporation housing specialist, described the building as “Class A” office space because it is new and modern, with a great location near the Chippewa River.
“I think any professional office can use that space,” Erickson said. “It’s great visibility right at the entrance to Chippewa Falls.”
Ideally, one firm would lease the entire 8,000 square feet available on the first floor, but it could be sub-divided if needed, Erickson said.
SEH has no plans to reclaim that first floor whenever the pandemic wanes, he added.
“The expectation is it would be a long-term lease,” Erickson said. “It wouldn’t be a short-term deal.”
SEH officials first approached the city in April 2007 about building the downtown headquarters, bringing those jobs into downtown.