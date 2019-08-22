A semitrailer truck hit a car with two teens in it on Tuesday afternoon in Pierce County.
The two 17-year-old girls who were in a 2005 Dodge Stratus hit by the truck and then overturned were evaluated by emergency medical workers at the crash site and released.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the truck driven by Jerry D. Ranvek, 63, of Kasson, Minn., was traveling eastbound on U.S. 10 in the town of Hartland. The 17-year-old Bay City girl driving the Stratus attempted to cross the highway at 410th Street and did not observe the approaching truck.
Ranvek attempted to avoid the car, but the truck struck the rear driver's side of the Stratus. The car then overturned in the south ditch of the highway.
Aside from the car's driver, the only other person in the Stratus was a 17-year-old from Ellsworth.