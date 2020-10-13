HAMMOND — A fire to a semi trailer carrying groceries closed one lane of Interstate 94 for several hours Monday night in St. Croix County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
At 6:18 p.m. Monday, a report was taken of a vehicle fire on the shoulder of I-94 west of Highway T near Hammond.
A semi trailer carrying grocery products was engulfed in flames when troopers arrived on scene.
One lane of I-94 remained closed for 5½ hours while crews worked to put out the fire and clean the scene.
No injuries were reported.