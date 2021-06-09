HIXTON — A semitrailer caught fire early Wednesday on Interstate 94 near Hixton in Jackson County.
At about 1:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was alerted to the vehicle fire and reported to the scene, according to a news release.
By the time the trooper arrived, the semi driver had already pulled his vehicle over to the right shoulder and separated the tractor from the trailer.
The trailer, which was loaded with soda cans, was fully engulfed in flames when the trooper got on scene.
Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.
In addition to the State Patrol, the Hixton Fire Department, Highway 54 Towing, Jackson County Highway Department and Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.