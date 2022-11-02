110322_dr_Johnson_1a

Sen. Ron Johnson spoke to supporters in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday. Johnson is facing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the election next Tuesday. Polls indicate that Johnson has surged ahead in recent weeks.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sen. Ron Johnson says next Tuesday's election is all about freedom.

"You understand what is stake," Johnson told a crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. "We know what this election is about. This is about a fight for freedom, and it's a fight we absolutely must win."

