State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt this week by Gov. Tony Evers.
Smith will join a elected officials and stakeholders in the fields of higher education and financial institutions to “assess the causes of student debt, provide long-term strategies to reduce education-related debt, find ways to prevent abusive practices by loan companies and improve loan education,” according to the Department of Financial Institutions.
“For too long, student debt has financially crippled graduates and their family’s potential to do more, from owning a home to preparing for retirement," Smith said in a statement. "The impact student loan debt has on families and Wisconsin’s economy is only getting worse and demands our immediate attention. While we grapple with the current public health crisis, the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt is all the more urgent to find ways for Wisconsinites to achieve financial stability, while accessing a quality, affordable education."
Smith, who served as vice chairman of both the Financial Institutions Committee and the Higher Education Committee while in the Assembly during the 2007 and 2009 sessions, said he is hopeful the task force's work will result in meaningful policy changes to support Wisconsin families.
In announcing the task force, Evers said, "We need to address college affordability and ensure that a great education doesn't come at the cost of decades of crippling debt."
The panel's first meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is open to the public. To attend the meeting, dial 510-338-9438 and enter the meeting access code 297 317 691.