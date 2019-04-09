State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, will host a budget presentation and listening session Thursday in Durand to highlight Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial state budget proposal.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Durand City Hall, 104 E. Main. St.
The first part of the event will be a presentation sharing fundamental parts of the governor's budget proposal, and the second part will be open to thoughts and questions from attendees.
Other such sessions Smith plans, all slated at the same time, are: April 18 at Alma High School, S1618 Highway 35, Alma; April 22 at Jackson Electric Cooperative, N6868 Highway F, Black River Falls; April 30 with Sen. Patty Schachtner, Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E., Menomonie.