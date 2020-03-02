State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, has scheduled several listening sessions in March throughout the 31st Senate District.
The 90-minute sessions are intended to give constituents the opportunity to share their thoughts on issues and what the Legislature needs to accomplish.
Smith will host these end-of-session listening sessions: 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the Business Education Center at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire (co-hosted by Democratic Rep. Jodi Emerson); 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Revolution Coffee, Black River Falls; 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, The Twisted Oak Coffee House, Prescott; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Roger Marten Community Center, Mondovi; and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, Cochrane-Fountain City High School, Fountain City.