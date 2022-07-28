EAU CLAIRE- The landfill siting committee and GFL have come to a tentative agreement to compensate those affected by the expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill
The agreement comes after more than three years of negotiations between the Landfill Siting Committee and GFL Environmental. Those negotiations have been closely watched by those living near the landfill in the town of Seymour.
“GFL made important concessions,” Landfill Siting Committee attorney Anders Helquist said.
In a proposal sent the day before the meeting, GFL agreed to make sociological payments to residents living within a one-mile radius of the landfill. They also agreed to increase the number of properties included in the property value protection plan.
Helquist said GFL also agreed to increase the scope of the protection plan including houses within a half of a mile radius from the landfill, within ¾ of a mile radius from the Highway Q and Highway 90 corridor and properties purchased prior to May of 2019 when the negotiations began.
An agreement seemed a distant hope this spring. Helquist said in April GFL's proposed language "moved us backwards" in negotiations. When the two sides met a month later, though, the meeting made what Committee Chairman Stephen Nick called "meaningful progress."
Although a tentative agreement has been reached, there remains work to be done. A final agreement plan is still to come.
“In terms of the final count on the number of properties covered by the protection plan, GFL is putting together a map with a ½ mile and ¾ mile boundary. So that will be prepared and reviewed before it’s approved,” Helquist said.
Jessica Jansen, the chair for the town of Seymour said she is glad GFL finally listened to what the town was looking for and an agreement could finally be made.