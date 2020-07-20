A registered sex offender is being released next month in Humbird, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has announced.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office:
Charles A. Montgomery will be released from custody on Aug. 4 and will be living at W11139 Highway B, Humbird
Montgomery served his sentence for two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping. Montgomery sexually assaulted two minor males who were known to him.
Mr. Montgomery will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision. He is to comply with requirements/rules of supervised release and the state Division of Community Corrections rules. He is to comply with requirements of lifetime sex offender registration and comply with the requirements of lifetime GPS.
Those with questions are advised to call Capt. Kerry Kirn at 715-743-5358.