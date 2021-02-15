BARRON — A convicted sex offender is expected to be released next week and will be placed in Ridgeland.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Joseph Janota will be released from state custody on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Janota will reside in the 1400 block of First Avenue in Ridgeland.
Janota, 65, was convicted of two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and a felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child.
As conditions of supervision, Janota cannot have unsupervised contact with children or engage in unapproved relationships. He is also prohibited from being in places frequented by children.
Janota is subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.