BARRON — A sex offender will be released from prison later this month and be placed in Cameron, authorities say.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office:

Jade Eichman, 27, will be released from prison on July 26. He will be placed at a residence in the 2400 block of U.S. 8 in Cameron.

Eichman was convicted in November 2016 of two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

As conditions of his release, Eichman can have no unsupervised contact with children and cannot engage in any relationships without prior approval.

Eichman will be on GPS for the remainder of his life and is prohibited from being in places frequented by children. 

