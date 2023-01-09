CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 39-year-old sex offender is set to be released from prison today and is moving to a home in Chippewa Falls.
David L. Rodefer will live in the 400 block of E. Grand Avenue, according to a report from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.
Rodefer is described as 5’6”, 200 pounds, green eyes, and is bald. He has an “exploding cross” tattoo on his left arm and the peace sign on fire on his upper left arm.
Rodefer has been convicted of multiple separate sexual assaults in unrelated cases. In May 2009, he was convicted of attacking a sleeping woman in her home. The 20-year-old woman told police she wok up shortly before 6 a.m. that day and Rodefer was sexually assaulting her. The woman knew Rodefer, but he didn’t have permission to be in her house. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and was given a three-year prison sentence in that case.
In 2005, a 19-year-old woman told police she was sleeping when Rodefer sexually assaulted her by cutting her pants and underwear while she slept.
Rodefer was initially released from prison in January 2015 on those two offenses. However, he was then caught recording a 12-year-old girl showering at her home in July 2015, and was given another 18-month prison sentence. He used his phone to record the videos through a crack in the door, and she was not aware she was being filmed.
“This is a very serious situation, because of the repeater status,” Chippewa County District Wade Newell said to Judge Steve Cray during the 2016 sentencing. “These are very disturbing videos of her.”
Rodefer will be subject to Global Positioning System (GPS) during this time. He also is required to register with the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program WIDOCOFFENDERS.ORG.
Anyone who observes Rodefer violating terms of his release, or if they have any questions, should contact the sheriff’s office at 715-726-7700.