NEILLSVILLE -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office has announced that a convicted sex offender will be released next month and will be living in the Neillsville area.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
Harold S. Dambruch, 53, has served his sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual contact with a minor male and minor female. He will be released from custody on July 7 and will be living at W2866 Highway 73, Neillsville. His criminal history places him in a classification level that reflects the potential to re-offend.
Dambruch will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors and not to consume drugs. He must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is also required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement and comply with all requirements and lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
Those with questions should contact Capt. Kerry Kirn at 715-743-5358.