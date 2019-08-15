A 55-year-old man who was convicted in 1993 of sexual assault of a child will be moving into Eau Claire later this month.
Brent J. McNabb, Jr. is slated for release from prison on Tuesday and he will then move to a residence on the 100 block of Randall Street, according to a notice from the Eau Claire Police Department.
The state Department of Corrections, which monitors the residence, said McNabb's placement there is temporary and different long-term housing will be sought.
Conditions of McNabb's release from prison include lifetime registration as a sex offender and monitoring via GPS technology, no contact with juveniles, and no drinking alcohol or entering taverns. He will be allowed to leave the house between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the purposes of finding work.