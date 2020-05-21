Police have been notified by the state Department of Corrections that sex offender James T. Jones will live in Eau Claire after his release from prison on Tuesday.
Jones, 33, was convicted of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child in September 2009 in Eau Claire County.
Jones will live at a DOC-monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street.
Conditions of Jones' release include lifetime sex offender registration, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and have no unsupervised contact with children.
Inquiries regarding Jones should be directed to DOC supervisor Lona Sullivan at 715-450-1558.