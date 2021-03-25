EAU CLAIRE — A sex offender will be released from prison on Tuesday and placed in Eau Claire.
Demetrius J. Simmons, 47, will be supervised by the state Department of Corrections.
Simmons' previous convictions include:
• Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, drunken driving and narcotics delivery in Eau Claire and St. Croix counties.
• Sexual assault of a child in January 2007 in Denver County, Colo.
• Aggravated criminal sexual assault in August 1997 in Kankakee County, Ill.
• Fifth-degree sexual assault in September 1994 in Hennepin County, Minn.
Simmons will live at a DOC-monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street.
Simmons' conditions of release include:
• Lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking.
• Cooperate with electronic monitoring.
• No unsupervised contact with children.
• No alcohol or taverns.
Inquiries regarding Simmons should be directed to DOC Supervisor Lona Sullivan at 715-450-1558.