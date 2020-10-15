Eau Claire police have been notified that sex offender John W. Christ will be released from prison on Tuesday and be placed at an Eau Claire residence.
Christ, 50, will be under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections and will live in the 100 block of Randall Street.
Christ's previous convictions include third-degree sexual assault in December 1991 in Chippewa County, and second-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, battery, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and threats to injure or accuse of a crime in March 1994 in Eau Claire County.
Conditions of Christ's release include lifetime sex offender registration, complying with registrant rules, lifetime GPS monitoring, maintaining absolute sobriety and having no unsupervised contact with children.
Questions regarding Christ should be directed to the DOC's Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.