STRUM — A sex offender from Illinois will be placed at a Strum residence, authorities say.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:

Leo Lacy, 43, will live with family at S15554 Williams Road in Strum.

Lacy was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Will County, Ill., and served a nine-year prison sentence. The victim was an adult female.

Lacy's release requirements include lifetime registration as a sex offender, GPS monitoring and complying with programming recommended by his supervising agent.

Lacy will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on an interstate compact. 

