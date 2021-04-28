STRUM — A sex offender from Illinois will be placed at a Strum residence, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
Leo Lacy, 43, will live with family at S15554 Williams Road in Strum.
Lacy was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Will County, Ill., and served a nine-year prison sentence. The victim was an adult female.
Lacy's release requirements include lifetime registration as a sex offender, GPS monitoring and complying with programming recommended by his supervising agent.
Lacy will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on an interstate compact.