EAU CLAIRE — A sex offender will be released into a supervised living house in Eau Claire on Tuesday after serving a 5½-year prison sentence.
Dennis E. McNabb will be under supervision from the state Department of Corrections while living at a residence on the 100 block of Randall Street, according to a notice sent out by the Eau Claire Police Department.
His movements will be tracked by GPS and he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, based on conditions of his supervised release plan.
Now on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, McNabb was convicted by a jury in April 2016 of one felony charge for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint from that case, McNabb was exposing underage girls to pornography and trying to put his hands down their pants during a November 2013 holiday gathering at an Eau Claire residence.