Baker
CAMERON — A convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released Friday into the Cameron community.
Joseph Baker, 51, is slated to reside at 2412 Highway 8, according to a sex offender bulletin from the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Baker had been convicted of child pornography possession in 2016 in Barron County and then for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse during 2019 in Illinois, according to the bulletin.
Upon his release this week, Baker will be electronically monitored using GPS, which will be required for the rest of his life due to his status as a sex offender.
He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors. Baker can only have limited use of electronic devices, as well.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.