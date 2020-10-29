CHIPPEWA FALLS — A sex offender scheduled for release from prison on Friday will live in Lake Hallie.
William L. Lane, 53, will reside at 11674 40th Ave. and be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections until March 11, 2024.
Lane's movements will be monitored by GPS and he will also be required to have face-to-face meetings with law enforcement, according to a bulletin sent Thursday by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
Conditions of his release from prison prohibit him from unsupervised contact with minors and his victims. He also is not allowed to consume drugs.
Lane was previously convicted for sex offenses involving adult females, but his most recent time in prison stems from a conviction earlier this year for driving with a restricted controlled substance, according to online court records.
Lane was convicted in 2008 for sex with a child age 16 or older and fourth-degree sexual assault, which resulted in him being listed on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry. For those crimes, Lane spent six months in jail and was on probation for two years.
If Lane is seen violating conditions of his release, witnesses can call the Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208.