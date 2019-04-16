NEILLSVILLE — After serving five years behind bars for owning child pornography and attempting to meet a girl for sex, a 53-year-old man is being released in Neillsville.
Randy P. Scott will be released April 30 and plans to reside at N1340 Miller Ave., according to a sex offender notification sent by the Clark County sheriff's office.
He will be supervised by agents, monitored electronically and listed on the Sex Offender Registry for life. Scott is prohibited to have contact with children and is not allowed to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
The sex offender release notice is intended to inform the public due to Scott's criminal history and potential to re-offend. However, citizen abuse, threats, intimidation or harassment of registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, the notice stated.
Scott was convicted in Clark County for making arrangements to meet to have sex with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl that he'd met online. He also had child pornography with images of girls that appeared to range in age from 2 to 13 years old.
Information retrieved from Scott's phone showed he had searched for information on how to kidnap a person as well as offering $50 to someone who could find him a 13-year-old girl to have sex with, according to the sheriff's office.