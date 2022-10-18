TOWN OF SEYMOUR — Fred Wyss got his row of blue signs out first this year, placing them in his yard on McClaflin Avenue in the town of Seymour. The row of signs shows his support for all the statewide Democratic candidates of Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Brad Pfaff.
His neighbor, Dennis Peterson, soon got his red signs on display for Derek Van Orden, Tim Michels and Ron Johnson, displaying his allegiance to the Republican candidates for office.
It is a common site here and across the country, to see signs from opposing parties on side-by-side yards. These neighbors have been posting signs for opposing candidates for more than a decade.
Peterson, 80, said he and Wyss have a common interest in motorcycles and talk often about that. They both say the other is a great neighbor. But beyond the rivalry in displaying political signs, talking about politics is pretty much off-limits.
"Life is too short, life is too sweet, life is too much fun," Peterson said. "He knows my stand, I know his, and we don't talk about it."
Peterson said he'd like to think the public will learn from the friendly way they show their support for their preferred candidates, saying "Here's two guys who can get along, so why can't we?"
Wyss, 73, said he's been putting up Democratic signs for more than 30 years. He recalled meeting former President Jimmy Carter more than 20 years ago when Carter was part of a Habitat For Humanity housing project.
"You have the political advertising for every race, and I feel I might as well show my support, so people who live here know how I feel," Wyss said.
Peterson describes himself as a "Christian conservative" — he flies a Christian flag above a U.S. flag at his home — and that is why he supports Republican candidates.
"There are just some issues I can't vote for," Peterson said. "I'm not a big (Donald) Trump fan, but I'm a big Trump policy fan."
Both neighbors say they've never had any problems from displaying their signs.
Wyss said the signs are a reminder for people to vote.
"I do encourage everyone to vote," Wyss said. "Putting the signs out there shows the party I am with. People have to be heard, and voting is the voice."