Town of Seymour neighbors Fred Wyss, left, and Dennis Peterson stay friends despite the way they vote.

TOWN OF SEYMOUR — Fred Wyss got his row of blue signs out first this year, placing them in his yard on McClaflin Avenue in the town of Seymour. The row of signs shows his support for all the statewide Democratic candidates of Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Brad Pfaff.

His neighbor, Dennis Peterson, soon got his red signs on display for Derek Van Orden, Tim Michels and Ron Johnson, displaying his allegiance to the Republican candidates for office.

