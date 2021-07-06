EAU CLAIRE — Taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers all must get special stickers from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office to pick up or drop off concertgoers attending Country Jam later this month.
The free stickers are part of the sheriff's efforts to control traffic on rural roads that typically only get a few hundred cars daily, but will have thousands on them during the country music festival July 15 to 17, according to a news release.
This was the same procedure the sheriff's office required in 2019 to manage traffic around Country Jam.
Taxi and ride-hailing drivers can obtain the free windshield stickers during business hours at the front desk of the law enforcement center in the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. Drivers will be required to show their driver's license and vehicle information when picking up their sticker.
During closing time each night for the festival, only vehicles with these stickers will be allowed to proceed toward the Country Jam grounds while heavy traffic is headed away from the area.
A pickup and drop-off site for taxi, Uber and Lyft passengers will be located in a lot at the northeast corner of Crescent Avenue and Curvue Road. Each night as the music wraps up, festival shuttles will give rides to attendees from the main grounds to the ride pickup area.
For those not looking to hail a vehicle, the festival also provides shuttle service to area hotels, campgrounds for people to stay at Country Jam and a parking lot with daily and weekend rates.