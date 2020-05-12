BARRON -- The Barron County Sheriff's Department won't be enforcing Wisconsin's safer-at-home without further clarification.
That's according to a news release from Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who noted several businesses reopened Tuesday and had questions about enforcement of safer-at-home, which was ordered by Gov. Tony Evers.
"We are taking the position that we will not be enforcing the (safer-at-home order) going forward without further clarification and direction," Fitzgerald says in the release. "It is frustrating and difficult to try to enforce an order, that is now over 60 days old, that has become a moving target based on what (Evers) decides to issue every other day without a warning to the counties who are charged with enforcing it, and with a pending Supreme Court decision that could and should have been issued, to clear this matter up not only for law enforcement but for everyone in the state."
Fitzgerald added: "Obviously this would be absent blatant violations of safety and distancing recommendations or mass gatherings. ... I hope people continue to use common sense, as we have with this issue, and check with their insurance companies, licensing boards, etc. and use all the recommendations to keep themselves, employees and customers safe until better clarification is given to us by the Supreme Court."