CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rock Fest organizer Wade Asher said there has always been a lack of female star power in rock music. He has always looked to book top women's acts, and this year, he was able to string three top female rock acts together on one night.
Evanescence, Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless -- all led by female singers -- will headline on Friday, July 15, at Rock Fest this year.
"There is not enough females in this industry, and we try to get as many as we can," Asher said. "Once I saw it could work, I went for it."
There are other top female-led acts this year as well, such as the debuting Spiritbox and the Butcher Babies, Asher noted.
Joining Evanescence as headliners this year are Disturbed, kicking off the festival on Thursday, July 14, and Shinedown, on Saturday, July 16. Evanescence headlined here in 2019, with Disturbed headlining in 2018 and Shinedown last at Rock Fest in 2017.
"We're so excited," Asher said. "After being the first rock fest to go back on in the nation (because of the pandemic), it was a lot of work. We put together a great lineup."
Among the top debuting acts is Mudvayne. Asher said they haven't toured in a decade.
"Mudvayne was right on the top of a lot of people's bucket lists," Asher said.
Other top debuting acts include the Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and Jelly Roll.
"It's a lot of new acts," Asher said.
Ticket sales were already brisk before the lineup announcement, and Asher is pleased with the early reaction he's heard since he unveiled the lineup Thursday morning.
"So far, it's just amazing," he said. "Rock Fest has been created by the fans. To release a lineup like this, is just a bonus for them."
Like in past years, there is a kickoff event for three-day ticket holders on Wednesday, July 13. This year's kickoff show features three 1980s rock bands: Lita Ford, Firehouse and Warrant.
The lineup by day features:
Thursday, July 14: Disturbed, Lamb of God, Theory of a Deadman, Avatar, Hatebreed.
Friday, July 15: Evanescence, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, Black Veil Brides
Saturday, July 16: Shinedown, Mudvayne, Jelly Roll, Skillet, Motionless in White, Starset.