CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Saturday will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond. 

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday on possible charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety-reckless use of a firearm, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor-level bail jumping, and domestic abuse, with an enhancer in the presence of a child. Moggo appeared in court via video from the jail.

