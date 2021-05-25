ALTOONA — A surface treatment used to extend the life of pavement will require short-term closures of several Altoona roads and trails.
Starting today (Wednesday), crews will apply a coating of water asphalt emulsion and small rock aggregate to the surface of existing roadways and paved trails.
To properly cure, the micro-surfacing application will need eight hours without being driven upon.
The city will post road closed signs and is notifying residents in those area when roads will be treated.
Streets scheduled for micro-surfacing are Autumn Drive, Bartlett Avenue, Brookshire Court, Daniels Avenue, High Point Drive, Knollwood Trail, Lynn Avenue, Rivers Edge Drive and 11th Street West.
Recreational trails alongside Spooner Avenue and 10th Street West are also slated to get the treatment.