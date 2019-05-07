The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert and is seeking a Menomonie man who was last seen at a Menomonie treatment center Sunday.
David T. Twite, 60, said he was going to a motel to cool off, left on foot and has not returned, according to the alert.
The alert lists the date and time Twite was last seen as Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Twite was "possibly sighted" leaving a local Motel 6 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Twite is "believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment," according to the alert.
Twite is described as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall and 160 pounds with white or gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker-type jacket, light blue jeans and a yellow-brimmed baseball hat and carrying a black Under Armour-brand bag.
The alert asks people to call 911 if they see Twite, and contact the Menomonie Police Department, 715-232-1283, with tips or information about Twite's whereabouts.