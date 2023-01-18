EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of New Brunswick, said he was shocked when he first heard that a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission had sent out an email boasting about depressed election turnout in the Milwaukee area, particularly among Black and Hispanic voters.
Commissioner Robert Spindell, who also served as a fake elector for former Republican President Donald Trump, sent an email to about 1,700 people in December that discussed a “well thought out multi-faceted plan” that included recruiting strong Republican candidates and efforts to boost them. Spindell, who is white, said in the email that Republicans “can be especially proud of the City of Milwaukee (80.2% Dem Vote) casting 37,000 less votes than cast in the 2018 election with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.”
Smith joined a group of state senators on Wednesday who called for Spindell to resign, or for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to replace him. The Commission has six members - three from each party - and only LeMahieu has the ability to remove Spindell.
"Bragging about how the Republican Party were able to suppress 37,000 votes, of mostly Black and brown people, it was appalling," Smith said Wednesday. "This is a person who holds a position who oversees all of us -- the candidates, the campaigns, the clerks."
Smith also called on Republicans to denounce Spindell's rhetoric.
"It would be a good thing for our Republican colleagues to speak up and be clear that that sort of person should not be on the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Smith said.
Spindell has defended his remarks, saying he doesn't want to suppress the turnout among minorities.
“I will not stand for that,” Spindell said recently. “The last thing I want to do is suppress votes.”
Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee.
“The Democratic candidates were unable to obtain — even though they really tried hard — the votes they needed, expected and demanded from the Black Community,” Spindell wrote. “There is still a great deal of much more concentrated work we need to do in the Black and Hispanic Communities by continuing to show how the Democratic Elected Officials and Candidates are not watching out for the livelihoods of the people who live in these areas and the Republicans can.”
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”
Spindell dismissed the request, saying it was the third or fourth time Thomsen had asked him to resign.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Devin Remiker called efforts to suppress Black and Hispanic votes in Milwaukee “repugnant” and also said Spindell isn’t qualified to serve.
The Milwaukee-based Black Leaders Organizing for Communities also called for LeMahieu to rescind Spindell’s appointment.
“It is incredibly racist to brag about lowering Black and Brown turnout, it is also unacceptable to have these comments and views held by an election official,” the group said in a statement. “His comments show blatant bias. Bob Spindell and his allies are the only ones who are intentionally undermining our democratic process.”
Democrats made a concerted effort to increase turnout among non-white voters in Milwaukee in 2022. Republicans also worked to increase turnout, including opening offices in the Democratic stronghold that is home to the state’s largest population of Black voters.
Democrats had mixed success in 2022, with Gov. Tony Evers winning reelection but Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also winning. He narrowly defeated Mandela Barnes, who is from Milwaukee and was seeking to become the state’s first Black senator.