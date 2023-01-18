EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of New Brunswick, said he was shocked when he first heard that a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission had sent out an email boasting about depressed election turnout in the Milwaukee area, particularly among Black and Hispanic voters.

Commissioner Robert Spindell, who also served as a fake elector for former Republican President Donald Trump, sent an email to about 1,700 people in December that discussed a “well thought out multi-faceted plan” that included recruiting strong Republican candidates and efforts to boost them. Spindell, who is white, said in the email that Republicans “can be especially proud of the City of Milwaukee (80.2% Dem Vote) casting 37,000 less votes than cast in the 2018 election with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.”

