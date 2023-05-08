Child care assistance

State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, endorsed a proposal Monday for the state to provide $340 million in aid to child care centers across the state. The money would help attract and retain workers and also reduce the cost of child care for parents.

 By Chris Vetter

EAU CLAIRE — Beautiful Minds Child Care, located on Fairfax Street, is licensed for up to 111 children, and they are averaging about 80 children each day, said director Tonya Bandoli.

However, one classroom is closed because they just don’t have the staffing. A full staff for them is 35 employes; they presently have 29, she said.