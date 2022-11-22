EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jeff Smith narrowly won re-election this month, but when he returns to Madison next year, his party will have even fewer legislative seats than this session.
Republicans in Wisconsin came close to having a supermajority. If they held two-thirds of the seats in both the Assembly and the Senate, they could override any veto by Gov. Tony Evers.
"It was avoided in the Assembly, but not the Senate," Smith said. "We lost a seat in the Senate, so it is 22 (Republicans) to 11 (Democrats)."
Smith, D-town of Brunswick, represents the 31st Senate District. He won re-election with 38,915 votes, or 50.4%. Republican David Estenson of Whitehall received 38,237 votes, or 49.6%. He is now the farthest north Democratic state senator. He was just named Democratic assistant leader, the number two position among Democrats in the Senate.
"I have made it my mission to represent rural, western Wisconsin, and be a voice for rural Wisconsin," he said.
It means he will have a larger hand in setting the party's agenda in the Legislature next year, but he adds he is doubtful how much legislation he can create when his party is in the minority.
"We aren't even getting the opportunities to get public hearings on our bills," Smith said. "What we can do is continue to be an alternate voice, so they don't go overboard with their power. The public wants us to work together, and that's a goal of mine, for us to show them how grown-ups act."
The state now appears likely to have a surplus of about $6.6 billion by next summer, and how to use that money will be a top issue.
"Are we going to play politics with it, or are we going to give it back in the right ways, like properly funding our schools?" Smith asked.
Elections, abortion, schools
In recent elections, Wisconsin vote totals in some areas of the state don't get tallied until late at night, leading to the inaccurate belief of "late night vote dumps that allow Democrats to win." In reality, state law prohibits county clerks from begin opening and tabulating absentee ballots until Election Day. In most states, clerks can begin opening absentee ballots early. Smith said he'd like to work on a bill that allowed early tabulation of votes.
"The Republicans are focused a lot more on trying to abuse their power and make it more difficult to vote," Smith said. "But if you talk to (county) clerks, they want to make it easier. There is no reason they can't insert those ballots into the machines on Monday (the day before Election Day). It would get rid of all the (vote dump lies). It's a tool used by election deniers to cast doubt on election results."
Abortion legislation is likely in the next session, as Democrats will try to pass bills to codify Roe v. Wade, he said. Currently, there is ambiguity about what is the state law, as there is an 1849 law on the books that makes abortion illegal in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to have that law thrown out.
"I would suggest (Democrats) do have a bill," Smith said. "We should continue to author bills, so the public knows what their choices can be."
Smith said he would be unwilling to vote for a compromise that bans all abortions after 15, or 20, weeks, if it meant all abortions before that point would be legal.
"I want to make sure we follow the advice of medical professionals," Smith said. "If a woman carries a pregnancy that far, they intend to have a baby."
Smith also would like to see the state revise its funding for schools.
"We're going to have to address the voucher programs," Smith said. "We need to stop skimming off the top of public education dollars. We need to make sure our public education is properly funded."
While it is not likely to change, Smith said he's like the Legislature to lift levy limits that are imposed on local municipalities. Because of levy limits, most municipalities are struggling to add staff, unless they do so through a referendum. Voters in both Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire passed referendums this month.
"Now they see the dangers of governing by referendum," Smith said.